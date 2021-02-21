Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $133.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.