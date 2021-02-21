EOSDT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $77,484.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00492118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00061717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00076045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00444338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00027447 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

