Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. Equifax posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.54. 1,525,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average of $169.59. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.