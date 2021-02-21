Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 50.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,976,000 after buying an additional 208,640 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,493,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $176.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.