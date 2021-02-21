Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Truist from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of EQH opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Equitable has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $99,138,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,730 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

