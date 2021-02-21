Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day moving average is $133.41. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 552,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,634,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.