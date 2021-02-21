Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

