Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce sales of $173.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.20 million and the highest is $175.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $149.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $669.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.30 million to $674.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $708.15 million, with estimates ranging from $694.50 million to $721.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 255,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $629.33 million, a P/E ratio of 166.67 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.