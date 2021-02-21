Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Volume Hits $1.90 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $15.84 or 0.00027449 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,953.65 or 0.03384888 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.