Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.19, but opened at C$0.18. Ethos Gold shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 20,950 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22.

About Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the PerkRocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

