Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Eurofins Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ERFSF opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.82. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.23.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.