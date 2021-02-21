Evan Sharp Sells 69,198 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60.

On Thursday, January 21st, Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $4,855,623.66.

PINS stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

