Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

