Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 73,167 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.