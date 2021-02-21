Evensky & Katz LLC Has $28.49 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $28,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 123,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $76.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $76.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

