Evensky & Katz LLC Has $31,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,438 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,307,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.