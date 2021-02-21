Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $128.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $129.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.