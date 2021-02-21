Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $82.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.