Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

