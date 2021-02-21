Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $93.28 million and $3.66 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00501398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00061543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00077398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00417403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,069,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,883,449,866 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

