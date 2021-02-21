Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $86,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Exelon by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

