Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $993.80 million. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $158.92. 3,496,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $162.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

