Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EXR opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.88. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

