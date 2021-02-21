Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $366,635.28 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, February 15th, David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00.

On Friday, November 20th, David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $3,241,065.20.

Facebook stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.