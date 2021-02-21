Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.56. 25,622,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,291,363. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

