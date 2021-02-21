Faceter (FACE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $262.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Faceter has a market capitalization of $371,787.80 and approximately $262.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.16 or 0.00749379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00043600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00018997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00039068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.44 or 0.04498880 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

