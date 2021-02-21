FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 17,734 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.21 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

