FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 25,623 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after acquiring an additional 203,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.02. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $125.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

