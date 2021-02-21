FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 618 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,901.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,697.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

