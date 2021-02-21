FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,799,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $204.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $399.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

