FDx Advisors Inc. Has $10.17 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $710.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $730.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

