FDx Advisors Inc. Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

