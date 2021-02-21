FDx Advisors Inc. Has $7.97 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.