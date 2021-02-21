FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $225.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

