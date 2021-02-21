Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. Federal Signal has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $36.42.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

