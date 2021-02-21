FIL Ltd Acquires 2,662 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Public Storage worth $37,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $234.70 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

