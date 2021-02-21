FIL Ltd Has $40.64 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $40,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.78 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

