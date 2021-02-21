FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,219,256 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.87% of Momo worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth approximately $104,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,719,000 after buying an additional 87,850 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Momo by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,656,000 after buying an additional 2,678,795 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Momo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after buying an additional 344,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Momo by 107.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 436,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

