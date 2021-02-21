FIL Ltd Raises Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $35,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

OZK opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

