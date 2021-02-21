Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $884.16 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $884.16 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $44.34 or 0.00077155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.60 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00092817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00062792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.00385478 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00157503 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 53,909,045 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

