FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 8.8%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares dropped 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 4,040,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,691,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.