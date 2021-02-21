First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Citigroup to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.53.

Shares of FM opened at C$29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.42. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$29.23.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

