First Trust Advisors LP Buys 16,528 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

