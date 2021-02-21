First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.