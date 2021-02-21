First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 110,197 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

