First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading 1.7% Higher

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.79 and last traded at $73.53. 17,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 62,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 80,084 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,647,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 139,853.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 179,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 179,013 shares in the last quarter.

