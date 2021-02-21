First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

FGB stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

