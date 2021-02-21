Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Citigroup

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

Fiverr International stock opened at $318.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -741.15 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.06.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 500.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

