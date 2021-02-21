Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Fiverr International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $318.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.15 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.74 and a 200 day moving average of $181.06. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.