Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $465,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

